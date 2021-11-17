In the SEC, defense reigns again with Georgia, Bama on top

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

Alabama coach Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart continue to make their ability to field elite defenses a big part of their formula for maintaining consistently elite programs in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia and Alabama are the top two defensive teams in the SEC through 10 games. Neither program ranks in the top two in the SEC in total offense. Georgia already has won the SEC East for the fourth time in Smart’s six seasons since he left his old job as Alabama defensive coordinator. Alabama is one victory away from a ninth SEC West title under Saban.