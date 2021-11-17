LaRavia scores 24, leads Wake Forest to 95-59 win

SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half and Wake Forest took control early in beating Charleston Southern 95-59. Daivien Williamson added 16 points, Khadim Sy scored all 12 of his in the first half before leaving with an apparent knee injury, Dallas Walton had 11, and Alondes Williams and Cameron Hildreth 10 each. Wake Forest shot 56%, made 10 of 21 3-point attempts and scored 25 points off 22 turnovers. Tahlik Chavez was the lone Buccaneer in double figures with 13 points.