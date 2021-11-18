Auburn seeks win at South Carolina after 2 losses, QB injury

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

Auburn seeks to bounce back from two straight defeats and the loss of starting quarterback Bo Nix when the Tigers play at South Carolina. The Tigers’ SEC championship chances fell apart the past two weeks. Nix fractured his ankle in last week’s loss to Mississippi State and had season-ending surgery. Ex-LSU quarterback T.J. Finley will get his first start Saturday for Auburn. Finley led LSU to a 52-24 win over South Carolina a year ago. The game also marks the return of Mike Bobo, the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator and interim head coach last year who now leads Auburn’s attack.