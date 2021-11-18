Boone scores 3 goals in Blue Jackets’ 5-4 win over Coyotes

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4. The Coyotes and Blue Jackets traded goals all night, including four in less than three minutes late in the second period. Neither team scored in overtime, then goalies Elvis Merzlikins of Columbus and Arizona’s Scott Wedgewood swapped saves to keep extending the shootout. Chinakhov finally ended it by slipping a shot past Wedgwood after Merzlikins stopped Antoine Roussel.