MATCHDAY: Bayern looks to extend lead, Monaco faces Lille

By The Associated Press

Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich heads to local rival Augsburg looking to extend its four-point lead at the top of the table. Defender Niklas Süle remains in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus shortly after joining up with the German national team last week and forward Kingsley Coman is out with a minor muscle problem. Monaco has made a sluggish start to the season and looks to move away from midtable in the French league with a home win against inconsistent Lyon. In Spain Levante hosts Athletic Bilbao hoping to finally get its first win of the season.