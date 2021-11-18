McDavid scores in regulation and shootout, Oilers beat Jets

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored in regulation and the shootout, Kyle Turris also scored in the shootout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1. Rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner made 45 saves and was perfect on two shootout attempts for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-1 at home. Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, whose three-game winning streak ended. His goal broke a scoreless tie with 6:03 left in the game. Just 28 seconds later, McDavid danced through three Winnipeg defenders before beating Connor Hellebuyck for his 11th of the year.