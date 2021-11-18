No. 23 SDSU looks to stay on track for MWC championship game
By The Associated Press
No. 23 San Diego State looks to keep the inside track for the West Division championship and a spot in the Mountain West championship game when it visits UNLV. The Aztecs are 5-1 atop the West, ahead of Fresno State at 5-2, with two games remaining. After playing the Rebels, SDSU will close the regular season against Boise State on the day after Thanksgiving. The Aztecs’ most intriguing player remains punter/kicker Matt Araiza, who leads the nation in punting with an average of 52.25 yards and is on pace to set an FBS record.