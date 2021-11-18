Swaggering Pats stifle Falcons 25-0 for 5th straight victory

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Mac Jones threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Nelson Agholor for the game’s only offensive touchdown and the New England defense took care of the rest. The result was a 25-0 shutout of the Atlanta Falcons for the Patriots’ fifth straight victory. New England wasn’t nearly as dominating as four days earlier, when the Patriots blew out the Browns 45-7. But it was good enough against a feeble Falcons offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown in nearly nine quarters. Nick Folk booted four field goals and Kyle Van Noy had two sacks and a late interception return for a touchdown.