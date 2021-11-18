Terps’ Tagovailoa faces tough pass rush from No. 8 Michigan

By The Associated Press

No. 8 Michigan can set up a showdown with Ohio State that could determine a berth in the Big Ten title game — but first the Wolverines take on Maryland this weekend. The Terrapins can become bowl eligible with one more win. The Terps haven’t played in a bowl since 2016. Maryland can hurt teams with its passing game, but Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo are the first teammates in Michigan history with at least 10 sacks apiece in the same season.