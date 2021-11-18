Women’s wrestling star Clarissa Chun to be Iowa’s 1st coach

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two-time Olympian Clarissa Chun has been named coach of the new Iowa women’s wrestling program. Iowa announced in September it would become the first school in a Power Five conference to start a women’s wrestling team. The 40-year-old Chun was the 2008 world champion at 48 kilograms. She won the bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics. She most recently has been an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team.