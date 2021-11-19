Allen to Diggs: Bills’ duo provides offense a needed jolt

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have developed a tight bond on and off the field, which the dynamic duo reminded everyone once again during Buffalo’s 45-17 win over the New York Jets. Allen placed an emphasis on targeting Diggs early, which paid off with the receiver finishing with eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. It was a breakout game for the two after struggling at times to establish a connection through the first eight games this season.