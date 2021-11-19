Duren leads No. 11 Memphis past Western Kentucky 74-62

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Duren had 22 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks as No. 11 Memphis beat Western Kentucky 74-62 in a sloppy game. Deandre Williams added 13 points and Earl Timberlake finished with 10 for the Tigers. Camron Justice led the Hilltoppers with 18 points, while Jairus Hamilton scored 14. Dayvion McKnight had 11 points and eight rebounds as Western Kentucky lost its third straight. Memphis shot poorly from 3-point range and committed 26 turnovers, keeping Western Kentucky in the game even when the Tigers stretched their second-half lead to double digits. Western Kentucky led by 10 in the first half.