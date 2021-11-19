No. 20 Maryland edges Hofstra 69-67 on late free throws

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ian Martinez made two free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining, and No. 20 Maryland avoided another loss this week by edging Hofstra 69-67. Hofstra had the ball with the score tied and the shot clock off, but Omar Silverio’s deep 3-pointer was blocked by Eric Ayala, and when Silverio instinctively went for the loose ball, he fouled Martinez. After Martinez made both free throws, Hofstra never got another shot off. Ayala led Maryland (4-1) with 14 points but went just 5 of 17 from the field. Jalen Ray had 18 points for Hofstra (1-3).