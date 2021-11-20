Achane, Spiller help No. 16 A&M rout Prairie View 52-3

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller combined for three touchdowns before halftime, and No. 16 Texas A&M cruised to a 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M. Texas A&M easily bounced back from last week’s loss at Ole Miss. Prairie View, an FCS school that plays in the SWAC, just couldn’t keep up with the Aggies. Texas A&M led 38-0 after a dominant first half by Achane and Spiller. It also limited Prairie View to 2 yards passing before the break.