Hardison’s career-high leads UTEP past Rice 38-28

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw for a career-high 366 yards, Ron Awatt ran for 119 yards and UTEP defeated Rice 38-28. Hardison completed 23 of 35 passes and threw for two touchdowns. Jacob Cowling caught a career-high 11 passes for 170 yards. After trailing 21-14 at halftime, UTEP took control with a short field goal followed by a succession of 1-yard touchdown runs by Calvin Brownholtz, Quardraiz Wadley and again by Brownholtz. UTEP snapped a three-game losing streak.