Kante leads Chelsea to 3-0 win over former club Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has marked his latest return to former club Leicester with a brilliant individual goal to help the Premier League leaders to a 3-0 win. There was also a second league goal of the season for Christian Pulisic after his entrance as a second-half substitute as Chelsea swept aside a team it battled against last season just to secure a top-four finish. Chelsea is a genuine title contender this season having lost just one of its opening 12 games. That was to title rival Manchester City. Antonio Rudiger also scored for Chelsea at King Power Stadium.