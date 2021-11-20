McLaughlin, Crenshaw lead Youngstown St. past So. Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jaleel McLaughlin ran for three touchdowns and Demeatric Crenshaw passed for two to lead Youngstown State to a 35-18 victory over Southern Illinois. McLaughlin ran for one touchdown and Crenshaw threw for both of his as the Penguins built a 21-3 lead five minutes into the second quarter. McLaughlin added a 38-yard TD run and Youngstown State went on to lead 28-18 at halftime before holding the Salukis scoreless in the second half. McLaughlin’s 35-yard run early in the third quarter capped the scoring. He finished with 185 yards on 25 carries. Crenshaw was 11-of-15 passing for 91 yards.