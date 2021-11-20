Old Dominion rallies to 24-17 win on pair of 4th-quarter TDs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Elijah Davis and Blake Watson scored touchdowns three minutes apart and Old Dominion rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Middle Tennessee 24-17. The Monarchs entered the final quarter tied at 10-10 with Middle Tennessee driving to a first-and-goal. The Monarchs stopped the threat with R’Tarriun Johnson’s fourth-down tackle for an 11-yard loss. Six plays later, Davis broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run and, after holding Middle Tennessee to a three-and-out, Watson scored from the 4. The big play in that drive was Hayden Wolff’s 60-yard pass to Ali Jennings on first down.