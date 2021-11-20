Xavi enjoys 1-0 win vs. Espanyol in debut as Barcelona coach

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández enjoyed a win on his return to Camp Nou as Barcelona’s new coach. Memphis Depay scored in a 1-0 victory against Espanyol. The crowd of 74,000 chanted “Xavi! Xavi!” in the sixth minute in honor of the number Xavi wore for 17 seasons when the Spain great helped Lionel Messi and Andrés Iniesta forge one of soccer’s greatest sides. Depay broke through for Barcelona two minutes into the second half by converting a penalty he had earned. Sevilla took the league lead after drawing 2-2 with Alavés. Atlético Madrid beat Osasuna 1-0 at home.