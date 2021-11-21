Depleted Saints lose third straight for first time since ’16

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New Orleans Saints made too many mistakes and couldn’t do well what they usually do best. An undermanned offense missing several key starters committed three turnovers and the league’s top-ranked run defense gave up 242 yards on the ground in a 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Saints (5-5) have lost three in a row for the first time since the start of the 2016 season and only have three days off before they play again Thanksgiving night against Buffalo (6-4).