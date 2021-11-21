Inconsistent Jaguars ‘not going to panic’ after another dud

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Wrier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer has a wildly inconsistent team. It could be talent. It could be inexperience. It could be coaching. Regardless, it’s a problem for the Jaguars. Jacksonville delivered one of its biggest duds of the season in a 30-10 home loss to San Francisco on Sunday. The offense mustered a measly 200 yards on a season-low 44 plays and didn’t find the end zone until 3:04 remaining. The defense allowed three touchdowns and two field goals in the 49ers’ first five drives. Meyer says “I’m not going to panic.”