Jalen Hurts runs for 3 scores, Eagles beat Saints 40-29

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns, Darius Slay returned an interception for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints 40-29. The Eagles have won two in a row for the first time this season and rookie coach Nick Sirianni earned his first victory at home in five tries. The Saints dropped their third straight since losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury during a win over Tampa Bay. Trevor Siemian threw three touchdown passes and two picks and ran for a score filling without several missing starters around him.