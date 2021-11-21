Lyon-Marseille game abandoned after water bottle hits Payet

LYON, France (AP) — A French league game between Lyon and Marseille has been abandoned after Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands while he was taking a corner kick. Payet collapsed to the ground in the fifth minute of the match at Lyon, with the score at 0-0, but was able to get up after receiving treatment. The referee ordered players to head back to the locker room as play was suspended. An announcement was made for the game to resume with fans warned over behavior but Marseille players stayed in the dressing room. The game was later abandoned.