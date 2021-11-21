Hamilton wins in Qatar, slices into Verstappen points lead

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lewis Hamilton inched closer to the Formula One championship lead with a dominating victory Sunday in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix. It was the second consecutive win for Hamilton, who has trimmed 17 points from Max Verstappen’s lead in the title race in a week. Verstappen still holds an eight-point lead with two races remaining in one of the most dramatic F1 title fights in at least a decade. The seven-time champion started from pole for Mercedes and was never challenged as he won his 102nd career race. Verstappen was handed a five-place penalty on the starting grid but recovered to finish second.