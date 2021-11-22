Brown, Fuller lead Washington past George Mason 77-74

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 23 points and PJ Fuller added 21 off the bench, and Washington held off George Mason 77-74 in an opening-round game of the Crossover Classic. Brown and Fuller combined to score Washington’s final 15 points, including 7-for-7 shooting from the foul line in the final 1:30. Washington led 71-65 after a three-point play by Brown with 1:30 remaining. George Mason drew within a point, 71-70, with 42 seconds left. The teams took turns fouling each other and by the time the clock ran out there were eight made free throws in the final 18 seconds, the last two by Fuller to cap the win for the Huskies.