Harbaugh hopes changes help Michigan finally beat Ohio State

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh shook up his coaching staff after his contract at Michigan was reworked last winter. It has seemed to work because the Wolverines are ranked sixth in the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings. Harbaugh desperately hopes the many changes he made helps Michigan finally beat Ohio State on Saturday. The second-ranked Buckeye are favored to win by more than a touchdown. They have won eight straight and 15 of 16 against the Wolverines.