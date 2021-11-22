No. 3 Alabama flawed but battle-tested _ unlike last year

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Third-ranked Alabama is still winning football games, just not in dominating fashion. The 2020 version of the Crimson Tide had a season-long romp to the national championship and was only challenged once. That was in the Southeastern Conference championship game against Florida. This Alabama team had a three-point loss at No. 14 Texas A&M and that aura of seeming invincibility is long gone. Three of the Tide’s 10 wins have come by a touchdown or less entering Saturday’s visit to rival Auburn. Then comes No. 1 Georgia and perhaps the playoffs.