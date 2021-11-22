No. 5 Duke rolls after Citadel coach taken to hospital

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 5 Duke beat The Citadel 107-81 after Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom collapsed on the court early in the first half and was taken to a hospital. Baucom fell along the sideline barely a minute into the game and was taken to Duke University Hospital. The 61-year-old Baucom was conscious as he was helped out of the gym. The Citadel’s Hayden Brown scored off an offensive rebound just before play was stopped for Baucom, who is in his seventh season at the school. Associate head coach Jack Castleberry took over on The Citadel’s bench.