Rayo beats Mallorca 3-1, stays hot at home in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano has continued its good run at home in the Spanish league by defeating Mallorca 3-1 for its sixth win in seven home matches. Sergi Guardiola, Álvaro García and Óscar Trejo scored for the hosts. Mallorca found the net late through Abdón Prats. Rayo has the league’s best home record and is unbeaten at Vallecas Stadium. Its only setback was a 0-0 draw against Celta Vigo two rounds ago. The victory moved Rayo to sixth place in the standings. Mallorca is winless in six consecutive league matches and is in 13th.