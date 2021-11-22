Suns win 13th straight, beat Spurs 115-111

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had 23 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns won their 13th straight, beating the San Antonio Spurs 115-111 on Monday night. Cameron Payne added 20 points off the bench for Phoenix, which had six players finish in double figures. Phoenix finished with 25 assists and went 45 for 87 from the field. San Antonio point guard Dejounte Murray had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his seventh career triple-double. But the Spurs have now lost five straight and eight of 10 for their second-worst start in franchise history.