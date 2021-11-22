Top US figure skater Alysa Liu switching coaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Alysa Liu is making a coaching change less than three months before the Winter Olympics. The 2019 and 2020 champ will begin training in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with Christy Krall, Drew Meekins and Viktor Pfeifer. She previously trained in Oakland, California, under Massimo Scali and Jeremy Abbott. The women’s squad for the February Games in Beijing will be selected in early January at the national championships in Nashville, Tennessee. Liu is a favorite to make the team.