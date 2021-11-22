Skip to Content
Xavi not ruling out Dembélé for match against Benfica

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández says some important players may be back from injury for the team’s decisive Champions League game against Benfica on Tuesday. Ousmane Dembélé, Sergi Roberto and Sergiño Dest have been nursing injuries but could be available for the match in which Barcelona can clinch its spot in the knockout round and avoid its first group-stage elimination in the European competition in nearly two decades. Barcelona is two points ahead of third-place Benfica after four matches in Group E.

