Collins, Georgia Tech falling further behind No. 1 Georgia

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The gap between No. 1 Georgia and Georgia Tech seems to be wider than ever as the teams approach this week’s game for state bragging rights. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is chasing a national championship in his sixth season. Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins is finishing with another losing record in his third year. Collins says he understands Georgia Tech fans are frustrated. The Yellow Jackets have lost their last five games, including last week’s 55-0 loss at Notre Dame. Georgia has a 15-game winning streak. The Bulldogs are favored over the Yellow Jackets by 35 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.