Europe season ends one week, starts the next in South Africa

By The Associated Press

The European Tour, now called the DP World Tour, finished its season last week. It begins a new season this week. The Joburg Open is the first of three straight South African events that start the new season. The Joburg Open is offering a spot in the British Open to the leading three players who are not already exempt for St. Andrews next summer. The other major tours are off. Japan has the Casio World Open and the Japan LPGA Tour closes out its year with the last of its majors The Ladies European Tour ends its season in Spain.