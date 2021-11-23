Klopp: Already-qualified Liverpool won’t go easy on Porto

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Respect for the Champions League and the need for consistency in team selection will see Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp select a strong lineup against Porto despite the English side already being assured of winning its group. Liverpool qualified with two matches to spare by beating Atletico Madrid in their last group game and Klopp knows he has to manage his options amid a hectic stretch of 12 games in 40 days in all competitions. Yet Klopp came across a similar situation last season when Liverpool visited FC Midtjylland in a game with nothing riding on it. He fielded a number of first-choice players and Diogo Jota got injured and was ruled out for three months