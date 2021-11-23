New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a dreadful performance in a nationally televised game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants tweeted the decision Tuesday afternoon, saying the former Dallas Cowboys head coach had been relieved of his duties. There was no immediate word on who would replace Garrett for the game Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6). Former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is on the staff and could take over. Garrett was hired last season shortly after Joe Judge was named the Giants coach.