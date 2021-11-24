Atlético in danger in Champions League after losing to Milan

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has conceded late in a 1-0 home loss to AC Milan that left the Spanish club in danger of being eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League. Thirty-year-old Junior Messias in his Champions League debut scored in the 87th minute to give Milan the victory and keep alive the chances of the Italian club advancing after a winless start to its campaign in the European competition. The result left Atlético and Milan tied on four points in the last two positions of Group B, with Atlético in last place on goal difference. Porto was a point ahead after a 2-0 loss at group-winner Liverpool.