BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Clemons had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Campbell to a 66-55 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 13 points for Campbell (4-1). Messiah Thompson added 11 points. Austin McCullough had six rebounds. Zion Styles had 10 points for the Hawks (2-3). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added eight rebounds.