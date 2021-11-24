Edwards leads Wolves to 5th straight win, 113-101 over Heat

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 33 points and 14 rebounds in Minnesota’s fifth straight win. The Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat 113-101. Edwards led Minnesota’s 3-point barrage in the second half. The Wolves launched a franchise-record 55 attempts from behind the arc and made 18. Edwards, Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell did the most damage. The Wolves closed the game on a 11-2 run. They went 11 for 27 on 3-pointers after halftime. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 18 points. Butler had a quiet 16 points and eight rebounds against his former team.