BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams had a career-high 27 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Columbia International 90-78. Kareem Reid had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Gardner-Webb (2-3). Lance Terry added 15 points. Zion Williams had eight rebounds. Bryce Causey had 18 points for the Rams. Dianthony Heathcock added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Brinson had 12 points and seven assists.