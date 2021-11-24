Hornets beat Magic 106-99 for seventh win in eight games

DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. came off the bench with 21 points and six rebounds Wednesday night to help the Charlotte Hornets overcome poor shooting in a 106-99 win over the Orlando Magic. LaMelo Ball had 22 points and four assists for the Hornets, who won for the seventh time in eight games. Mo Bamba led Orlando with 18 pints and 12 rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs had 17 points and six assists for the Magic, who have lost four straight.