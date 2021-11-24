Oklahoma finds the range in 2nd half, downs Houston Baptist

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tanner Groves buried a 3-pointer for the lead early in the second half and Oklahoma found the range and roared past Houston Baptist 57-40. Elijah Harkless scored 13 points with nine rebounds and Jordan Goldwire scored 11 for Oklahoma. The Sooners trailed 27-22 at halftime after shooting 31% in the first 20 minutes, making just 9 of 29 shots, including 1-for-12 from 3-point distance. They shot 44% after halftime. Zion Tordoff led Houston Baptist scoring nine of his 11 points in the first half.