Shungu’s buzzer-beater gets Vermont past Appalachian State

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ben Shungu posted 17 points and hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer as Vermont beat Appalachian State 65-63 in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Adrian Delph’s 3-pointer for Appalachian State tied the game at 63 with 16 seconds to play. Following a Mountaineers’ timeout, Shungu dribbled the floor at the top of the arc before rattling in the game winner. Ryan Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (5-2). Delph had 22 points for the Mountaineers (3-4).