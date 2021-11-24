Young scores 31, Hawks beat Spurs for 6th straight win

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-106 for their sixth straight victory. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 points and John Collins added 15 in helping Atlanta to just its second road win this season. Clint Capela finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Bryn Forbes had a season-high 23 points and Dejounte Murray added 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for San Antonio. The Spurs were facing their second straight opponent on an extended winning streak. Phoenix beat San Antonio on Monday for its 13th straight win.