Artemi Panarin starts 3-goal third; Rangers beat Bruins 5-2

KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored the first of New York’s three third-period goals with 8:25 left and the Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 to give coach Gerard Gallant the best start in his first 20 games as coach. The Rangers have 31 points in Gallant’s first 20. Phil Esposito held the previous mark with 30 in 1986-87. Ryan Strome, Dryden Hunt, Alexis Lafreniere and Jacob Trouba also scored for the Rangers, who won their third straight game and seventh of eight. Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves and Julien Gauthier set up two goals. Trouba’s was an empty-netter. Craig Smith and Patrice Bergeron each had a goal for Boston, which has lost consecutive home games after opening 6-1. Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots.