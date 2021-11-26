IIHF meets to review Olympic eligibility of Chinese players

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The International Ice Hockey Federation council held a call to review the eligibility of Chinese men’s national team players for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing. No decisions were made about China’s status for the tournament. Another meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 6. Officials are set to review information from the Chinese Ice Hockey Association about players on the host country’s potential player list. Several players on China’s national team are North Americans who moved to play for a Chinese-owned club in the KHL in an attempt to naturalize and gain Olympic eligibility.