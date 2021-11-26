Injuries leave Titans working with thin group at receiver

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Julio Jones is on injured reserve. A.J. Brown is out against the New England Patriots with a chest injury. Marcus Johnson’s season is done after being put on injured reserve for the second time this season. The receiving corps Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans thought they’d have this season currently is a patchwork group as they prepare to visit the Patriots on Sunday. The quarterback is busy working to make sure everyone is on the same page quickly. Tannehill says it’s hard no doubt. Tannehill says communication and being on the same page will be crucial.