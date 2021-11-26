Jaguars rule out CB Griffin (concussion) against Falcons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Griffin is dealing with a concussion. Coach Urban Meyer also says running back James Robinson and rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell are good to go against the Falcons. Meyer added that center Brandon Linder and tight end James O’Shaughnessy will be activated from injured reserve and are expected to play. Linder hasn’t played since spraining a knee and an ankle in Week 5. O’Shaughnessy has been sidelined since injuring an ankle in Week 2.