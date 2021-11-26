Pavelski nets 2, reaches 400 career goals as Stars beat Avs

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening minutes to reach 400 career goals, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1. Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger earned the win despite missing the last 7:22 of the second period after being struck in the head. Oettinger returned in the third period after being relieved by Braden Holtby. Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.