Texas A&M regroups in second half, beats South Dakota 58-44

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 20 points and No. 23 Texas A&M overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat South Dakota 58-44 at the Paradise Jam. The Aggies trailed 30-21 at halftime but blew past South Dakota in the third quarter, outscoring the Coyotes 24-2 in the period. The Coyotes made 1 of 12 shots in the third quarter and it wasn’t much better in the fourth as they made 3 of 17. South Dakota shot 26% for the game. South Dakota had a strong second quarter, outscoring the Aggies 18-9.